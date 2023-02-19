Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination

Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination.

The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.

The affected products include:

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and beer fondue

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue GIN Violette

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan smoked cheese fondue

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue lightly smoked

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and wine fondue

Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue St Laurent Whisky 3 Grains

Tite + Frette Fondue au fromage à la bière

Not all items under these names are affected by the recall. A list of the applicable LOT numbers and expiry dates can be found here.

If you have one of these products in your fridge, you're advised to throw it out or return it to where it was purchased.

"If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider," a notice from the Government Canada website reads.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Symptoms may include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant people, seniors and the immunocompromised are at particular risk of serious complications.