Quebec floats idea of shortening construction training period

Quebec Premier François Legault is set to explain on Monday how he intends to resolve the labour shortage in the construction industry.

He is geared up to hold a press conference in Quebec City, accompanied by Employment Minister Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Education Minister Bernard Drainville and Labour Minister Jean Boulet.

Some leaked details indicate Quebec may be willing to offer to pay for accelerated training for specific trades, including carpentry, refrigeration, tinsmithing and equipment operations.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last month, FTQ Construction General Manager Éric Boisjoly criticized the province for wanting to cut training "to get a workforce quicker."

The industry's largest union organization said it sees this as a potential health and safety problem, both for workers and the public.

Boisjoly argues reducing the number of training hours will inevitably affect quality.

Legault argues there is a pressing need for personnel because the province has many projects lined up, including schools, roads and commitments to Hydro-Quebec.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 30, 2023.