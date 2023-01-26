Quebec floats fast-tracking teacher certification to fill need in classrooms

Quebec is seeking to fast-track teaching certifications to get more teachers into the classroom (photo: Pexels.com) Quebec is seeking to fast-track teaching certifications to get more teachers into the classroom (photo: Pexels.com)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon