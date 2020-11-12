MONTREAL -- Quebecers will get a better look at the state of the province's finances on Thursday.

Finance Minister Eric Girard will present his economic update in the afternoon and will take stock of the state of public finances, four months before the government tables its next budget.

We already know that fighting the first COVID-19 wave created a multibillion-dollar hole in the public purse, a situation that could only worsen with the current second wave.

Last month, Girard reaffirmed that the Legault government, which was swimming in surpluses when it came to power in 2018, could no longer consider a return to balanced budgets before 2025-2026.

"The year 2021 will be difficult, both for the economy and for the health network," said Girard a few weeks ago in response to questions from the opposition.

The already significant pressure on public finances can only increase, as the government expects to have to financially support several sectors of the economy in 2021 and avoid disaster.

In March, when presenting his 2020-2021 budget, Girard bet on an optimistic economic growth rate of 2 per cent.

Last month, however, he said that Quebec could not expect to return to a "certain normalcy" before 2022.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.