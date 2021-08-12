MONTREAL -- Numerous strike days are planned by workers of the Regroupement des traversiers starting Thursday, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) confirmed.

The union announces that the Sorel-Tracy-Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola ferry will be the first to be affected by the strike, which will begin Thursday at 4 p.m. and end Saturday at 3:59 p.m.

On the Quebec-Lévis crossing, strikes will begin Friday at 5:30 a.m. until Sunday at 5:29 a.m.

The Matane-Godbout-Baie-Comeau passage will be affected from Friday at 6 a.m. to Sunday at 5:59 a.m.

The CSN explains that the negotiation meeting held last Tuesday in the presence of a conciliator did not result in a satisfactory settlement for union members.

They say they have been negotiating with the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) for a year and a half, but claims the employer has remained completely closed to certain demands concerning compensation for work-related inconveniences.

The 200 or so workers that will go on strike include bridge and dock attendants, cashiers, deckhands, watchmen and welders.

Mechanical and navigation officers of the Sorel-Tracy-Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola, Quebec-Lévis, L'Isle-aux-Coudres, Matane-Godbout-Baie-Comeau and Tadoussac ferries will also be on strike this weekend to demand negotiations on a new work contract.

These workers are members of the steelworkers union affiliated with the FTQ.

The walkout will begin Saturday at 6 a.m. and normal activities will resume Monday at the same time.

In total, five days of strike action are planned, although the dates of the last three days have not yet been announced.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 12, 2021.