

La presse canadienne





The Quebec Federation of School Boards (FCSQ) is dissociating itself from its most influential member by saying it intends to implement the Act Respecting the Laicity of the State as of September 2019 in Quebec schools.

Last week, Quebec's largest school board, the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), passed a resolution to hold consultations with parents, school boards and unions before making any changes associated with Bill 21. The CSDM also postponed applying the law to its schools until at least the fall of 2020.

In a press release issued Sunday morning, FCSQ president Alain Fortier said the school board federation will respect the new law.

"We note the will of the National Assembly. We respect it and offer our full cooperation to the government to ensure the smooth application of the law," Fortier said in a statement.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, he refused to describe his position as a snub to the CSDM.

“Among the 60 members of the federation, there are 59 who have expressed their concern and who will take note of the law,” he said.

Fortier added that the CSDM’s position is the same as the FCSQ, but the two parties have chosen to act on it differently.

“What the CSDM is putting forward is what we put forward in the parliamentary commission – that is to say that it will not be easy to apply as of September, especially in environments where the wearing of religious symbols is greater than in other environments,” he says, emphasizing the importance of reaching out to the education minister.

Fortier is also calling on Education Minister Jean-François Roberge to help schools solve some of the enforcement problems that will arise. He added that school boards may need clearer outlines.

“Many real application challenges are coming up in the public education network and that a transition period would have made it possible to find solutions to these multiple challenges,” the statement read.

The secularism law prohibits certain government employees in positions of authority, including teachers and school principals, from wearing any religious symbols on the job.

- With files from CTV Montreal