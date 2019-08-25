Featured Video
Quebec fashion designer, partner say they were victims of homophobic attack in Charlevoix
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 2:07PM EDT
A Quebec fashion designer and his partner say they were victims of a homophobic attack after they were allegedly beaten outside a bar in the province's Charlevoix region.
Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert says he and Alex James Taboureau were leaving a bar in La Malbaie late Friday night when a man began directing homophobic insults their way.
He said they tried to leave but were confronted and later pursued by the man, who allegedly headbutted Lynch-Boisvert in the face while two of his friends attacked his partner.
Quebec provincial police confirm they responded to a call in La Malbaie Friday night and have opened an investigation into the incident.
Lynch-Boisvert says his injuries include three facial fractures, while Taboureau is recovering from bruising and a minor concussion.
Numerous politicians including Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante have taken to social media to denounce the alleged attack.
