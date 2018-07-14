Quebec farmers hoping for rain after drought, heat wave threaten crops
A farmer drives his harvester over a field near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 9, 2018. Due to the long warm and dry weather period many farmers are expecting a bad harvest. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 1:08PM EDT
The president of Quebec's professional farmers' union says the province's hot, dry summer is affecting crops.
Marcel Groleau says every area of the province is suffering from a lack of rainfall but the problem is particularly acute in the south and the Lanaudiere region north of Montreal.
He says vegetables are most affected by a lack of water but the hay crop also appears to be suffering.
The head of the province's vegetable grower's association says it's too early to tell whether the hot weather will result in losses.
Jean-Marie Rainville says that while some crops might be affected, others, such as squash, appear to be doing well so far.
Groleau says it's possible the farmers will have to ask the provincial government for financing in order to cover their bills if there are losses.
