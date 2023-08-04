Quebec farmers calling on government for aid as extreme weather decimates production
Quebec's farmers are calling out for government assistance after they say the extreme weather events over the summer have had devastating effects on crops.
A collection of unions, producers and agricultural associations - APMQ, UPA, APFFQ, PPTQ and PLTQ - say weather events recently have affected hundreds of producers in the province.
"The frequency and intensity of the weather anomalies have caused exceptionally high levels of damage in most regions of Quebec," said Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA) president Martin Caron. "The consequences are both numerous and disastrous for a large number of growers."
Caron said rapid support is needed as the government programs in use "were not designed to mitigate the growing risks of climate change."
The organizations are saying food supply problems will arise and that Quebecers will need to rely more heavily on foreign markets due to local produce not being available.
"The Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food must intervene quickly, as any improvement to the programs of his department or of La Financière agricole du Québec (FADQ) requires his approval," said Association des producteurs maraîchers du Québec president Catherine Lefebvre.
The organizations would like aid measures to help preserve salvageable crops, improve the program to support farms affected by inflation, remove the intervention limit on net profit, defer premium crop insurance payments, and pause payments on FADQ (financiere agricole du Quebec) loans.
"These measures would alleviate the financial pressure weighing on the profitability of businesses, would greatly help the sector to recover, and would allow farms to move ahead with the new operations planned for 2024," said Association des producteurs de fraises et framboises du Québec (APFFQ) president Michel Sauriol.
The five organizations also said the risk-management programs do not allow agricultural businesses to deal with extreme weather and they need to be reformed.
Minister of Agriculture Andre Lamontange told CTV News that he is watching the situation very carefully and that it's very worrying.
"No one will be left behind," he said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over, manufacturer GSK says.
'There simply aren't enough people': Canada's shortage of anesthesiologists contributing to surgical backlog, group says
Canada’s surgical backlog cannot be cleared without enough anesthesiologists, who are essential for surgeries, the former chair of Ontario’s Anesthesiologists warns.
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Law enforcement authorities said Friday they have identified a woman whose remains were found as far back as 1996 in different spots along the Long Island coast, some of them near the Gilgo Beach locations of bodies investigators believe were left by a serial killer.
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
Key takeaways from Trump's arraignment in the special counsel's election subversion case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in a Washington, DC, federal courthouseto federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election, in a 27-minute proceeding where the first flashes of the defence’s tactics emerged.
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.5% in July as job creation lags population growth
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
Toronto
-
Why are Taylor Swift tickets for Canada concerts already on sale?
A selection of Taylor Swift tickets for Toronto dates with hefty price tags are already on sale days ahead of the official Ticketmaster release.
-
Video shows arson suspect running away from Brampton house moments after it burst into flames
Police have released new video footage which shows an arson suspect running away from a burning house in Brampton, moments after it appeared to catch fire.
-
Man kidnapped in downtown Toronto was assaulted, driven around by suspects who demanded cash: police
An investigation into the kidnapping of a man in the city’s Financial District last month has led to the arrest of two men and officers are continuing to search for a third suspect, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in N.S., N.B., no change in P.E.I.
The price of gas and diesel increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while prices at the pumps in Prince Edward Island did not change.
London
-
Highway 401 reopens following crash
OPP and EMS in Elgin County are on the scene in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.
-
OPP investigating double fatal crash
Oxford OPP, EMS and Norwich fire responded to the single-vehicle crash on Cornell Road north east of Tillsonburg.
-
Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday along with their identities.
-
Sudbury police charge 2, seize $271K in narcotics at Flour Mill home
A Sudbury woman and southern Ont. man have been charged and released from custody following a drug raid at a Flour Mill home that revealed $271,000 in narcotics, police say.
Calgary
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
-
Victim of Calgary shooting arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
Calgary police are investigating a shooting that happened in the community of Southview on Friday.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police investigate serious assault in Granville Entertainment District
A serious assault in downtown Vancouver is under investigation, police confirmed Friday.
-
3 race horses died in Vancouver within 2-week span in July: B.C. Ministry of Public Safety
Three race horses died and another was injured during competitions in Vancouver last month, according to B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety.
-
Researcher warns against federal intervention in B.C. port dispute
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn't rush to intervene in British Columbia's port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves first RSV vaccine for seniors
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over, manufacturer GSK says.
-
Telus announces 6,000-person layoff
Telus Corp. says it is cutting 6,000 jobs. The cuts were made with 'a very heavy heart' and prompted by the 'evolving regulatory, competitive and macroeconomic environment,' the company's president and chief executive, said.
-
Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable
Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | Four suspects wanted in connection to auto theft, fraud
Windsor police are seeking four suspects believed to be involved in the theft of a truck and ensuing fraud purchases in the city.
-
Automated license plate readers leads to arrest in Chatham
A driver in Chatham was arrested after police received an alert that the car’s license plate was linked to a stolen vehicle.
-
Five day comedy festival brewing up laughs in Windsor
In need of a good laugh? A new comedy festival coming to downtown Windsor is sure to get you giggling.
Regina
-
Air conditioning repairs, power consumption on rise amid extreme heat
As Regina residents search for innovative ways to keep cool during the extreme heat, local air conditioning companies are booming with business.
-
Regina man accused of exposing himself to young girls
A Regina man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to young girls in the north end of the city.
-
Sask. coworkers share $100K lottery win
A group of seven coworkers now have $100,000 to share between them after winning big on a Lotto Max draw.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new linking connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 4-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this holiday weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. falling behind rest of Canada in providing health care, report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to health care providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Unemployment rate ticks up to 5.5% in July as job creation lags population growth
Canada's unemployment rate rose again last month, as the economy struggles to create enough jobs to match the pace of population growth.