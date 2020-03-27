MONTREAL -- Quebec children worried about the COVID-19 pandemic will get a chance to ask their questions to Mathieu Lacombe, provincial families minister, during a special press conference Friday.

The special briefing will start at 2 p.m. on Télé-Québec’s new Canal SQUAT. It will also air on the channel’s Facebook page, on Télé-Quebec and the digital platforms of its various partners.

Children who want to know more about what is happening in the province and around the world have been invited to write in with their questions to the minister.

Questions can also be sent through CN2i member media platforms: Le Soleil, Le Droit, Le Nouvelliste, La Tribune, Le Quotidien and La Voix de l'Est.

The initiative aims to better help children, who may be upset or worried, better understand the pandemic.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.