Quebec facing 100,000-housing unit shortage, says home-building association
Quebec's housing-construction association said that there is a shortage of nearly 100,000 housing units in the province needed to meet household demand.
Filling the shortfall in properties and rental units will be "a fine challenge" for builders who are already dealing with labour scarcity, rising prices for building materials and disruption to the supply chain, said Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ) director of economics Paul Cardinal after the group updated its estimates recently.
The economist estimates that it is possible to close the gap over a ten-year horizon, which would require the construction of 10,000 more homes each year than the average rate of around 50,000.
"Over five years, it would be a little more difficult," said Cardinal. "Not just for everyone to coordinate and get projects underway, but labour is scarce."
The pace was set in 2021 with nearly 68,000 starts in the province, but keeping up the pace will not be easy.
"These units have not been delivered yet," said Cardinal. "These are projects that have started, but the construction times are a little longer because of supply issues. Our people are already very busy.
"Would we be able to support another 68,000 for five years? I don't think so. At 60,000, it's probably possible."
PRESSURE ON PRICES
Insufficient supply is a big part of the reason for soaring real estate prices.
The price of owner-occupied housing rose by 16 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2021, the largest increase since the data was collected in the early 1980s.
For every active listing, there were approximately 2.8 properties sold at the end of December. A market is considered balanced when the ratio is between eight and 10. Below this threshold, it is a sellers' market.
By category, the deficit will reach approximately 58,000 dwellings intended for owner-occupiers, 15,000 rental dwellings and approximately 37,000 social dwellings in Quebec, according to the association's most recent data.
To take into account substitution (tenants who become owners, for example), the APCHQ rounds the total of 110,000 units to 100,000.
"This estimate does not represent an exact figure, but it gives an idea of the size of the needs to be met," says Cardinal.
MUNICIPAL, PROVINCIAL, FEDERAL SUPPORT
In the meantime, elected officials will have to take the necessary steps to encourage and accelerate construction.
"The scarcity of land in many municipalities argues in favour of more dense urban development," said Cardinal. "However, building high-rise apartments is a process that takes more time. When it's time to develop high-rise apartments, it's more complicated. Sometimes there are citizens who oppose them. It can go as far as consultation processes and it can go as far as projects that die or are revised considerably."
The APCHQ said it is pleased with the measures announced by the Trudeau government to support housing construction in its latest budget.
The federal government wants to double the number of apartments under construction within 10 years. It will dedicate $4 billion over five years to a fund to accelerate the construction of 100,000 affordable housing units.
The money promised will allow municipalities to "move faster" in issuing building permits, said Cardinal.
While he supports the creation of a registered savings account for first-time homebuyers, he is reassured that this campaign promise was not the only measure announced.
"If we had just played on the demand side, without increasing supply, we might have exacerbated the supply/demand imbalance a little bit," said Cardinal.
As the next provincial campaign approaches this fall, the APCHQ intends to make proposals to the main parties to increase the number of properties built in Quebec.
The association will reiterate its request for increased funding for affordable housing. It would like the government to review the QST rebate rates on new housing. It is also asking that Quebec double the tax credit for the purchase of a first home, which the federal government has just announced.
The APCHQ team is also thinking about proposing new solutions to elected officials, but the process is not yet complete, said Cardinal.
"It is necessary that the provincial government understands that even with what was announced by the federal government, it will not be enough to rebalance our markets," he said.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack charged with terror
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster's call led police to him on a Manhattan street.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Muslim charity seeks court shutdown of federal audit, alleging systemic Islamophobia
Canada's largest grassroots Muslim organization is asking a court to halt a federal audit of its activities as a registered charity, alleging the probe is discriminatory and violates its charter rights.
Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war
A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Toronto
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
Doug Ford election strategy reminiscent of money-saving 2018 campaign, Nik Nanos says
The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are staying true to what worked in the last provincial election by pitching ideas that will directly impact voter's pocketbooks, pollster Nik Nanos says.
-
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
London
-
Former teacher to spend 22 months in jail after having sex with student at school
A former teacher with the Bluewater District School Board has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation after admitting to having sex with a female student “multiple times.”
-
New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London; holiday hours at mass vaccination clinics
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no additional deaths.
-
London youth charged after property damage to a school
A London, Ont. youth has been arrested after a property damage to a school in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge suspect with pretending to be a cop
A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with recent incidents in Sudbury in which someone was impersonating a police officer.
-
Five people charged with murder in connection with Manitoulin Island shooting
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death in M'Chigeeng First Nation.
-
'Laurentian did not have to file for CCAA protection,' auditor general concludes
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Laurentian University did not have to declare insolvency in February 2021, describing it as a deliberate choice.
Calgary
-
Ex-Alberta justice minister found in contempt of court for defamation-threat letter
A former Alberta justice minister has been found in contempt of court for threatening to sue a plaintiff in the middle of her testimony in a civil trial.
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
Car catches fire on Old Banff Coach Road
A vehicle caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Old Banff Coach Road in the city's southwest
Kitchener
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
Seven suspected stolen vehicles found in Brantford lake
Seven 1970’s model vehicles have been pulled from Mohawk Lake in Brantford.
-
Warmest day of the year so far as temperatures top 20 Celsius in Waterloo region
The temperature in Waterloo region has hit 20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year.
Vancouver
-
Luxury real estate in Vancouver: 559 buyers bought condos worth more than $1M this spring
Even the luxury real estate market is being impacted by a supply shortage in Vancouver, a report on sales in the first quarter suggests.
-
B.C. business owner fined $20K after exposing unwitting workers to asbestos
The owner of a Surrey, B.C., drywall recycling company has been fined $20,000 after he knowingly exposed workers to asbestos without telling them.
-
American armed with handguns, stun gun quickly nabbed after illegally entering Canada: RCMP
An American who illegally crossed the border into Canada while carrying various weapons late last month was quickly caught by police, according to the RCMP.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces 3 phases for curriculum rollout
Alberta expects to implement its entire new K-6 curriculum in time for September 2024, the government announced on Wednesday.
-
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton garage, detectives looking for footage
Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man that was found in an Edmonton garage Tuesday night, and they're hoping the public can help find evidence.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
Windsor
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines’ licence ahead of Windsor launch
Flair Airlines arrived in Windsor last week to great fanfare, offering return flights to numerous destinations under $100.
-
WECHU reports 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 131 new high risk cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 131 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 51 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
What's open and closed Easter weekend 2022 in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex over the Easter weekend April 13-17, 2022.
Regina
-
Highway conditions deteriorate as spring blizzard slams southeast Sask.
Highway conditions are going from bad to worse in southeastern Saskatchewan as a spring blizzard slams that part of the province along with southern Manitoba.
-
Jury hears from witness inside vehicle during alleged drive-by shooting that killed Jordan Denton
Court heard more about the events leading up to Jordan Denton’s death from a witness who claims to have been in the passenger seat when the man was shot and killed in the street late in 2019.
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's wastewater signal for COVID-19 still hasn't peaked
A scientist monitoring the COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa's wastewater says the viral signal still hasn't peaked.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
-
Keep Easter gatherings small and limit close contacts, Ottawa's top doctor urges
"We are still in the middle of a significant wave and taking these precautions will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community," medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a special statement on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom seeks answers after baby boy's leg allegedly broken in hospital
A Saskatchewan mother is looking for answers from Jim Pattison Children's Hospital after she left her seven-month-old baby in its care and returned to find him in a full leg cast.
-
Sentencing underway for Prince Albert man who killed 7-year-old son in triple murder
Sentencing is underway for a Prince Albert man who murdered his seven-year-old son and his parents.
-
Saskatoon could see a new 30-storey residential, retail building
Saskatoon firm AODBT Architecture + Interior Design is holding a public information session on May 11 for a proposed 30-storey mixed-use building in Nutana.