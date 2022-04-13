Quebec facing 100,000-housing unit shortage, says home-building association

Quebec's housing-construction association said that there is a shortage of nearly 100,000 housing units in the province needed to meet household demand.

Filling the shortfall in properties and rental units will be "a fine challenge" for builders who are already dealing with labour scarcity, rising prices for building materials and disruption to the supply chain, said Association des professionnels de la construction et de l'habitation du Québec (APCHQ) director of economics Paul Cardinal after the group updated its estimates recently.

The economist estimates that it is possible to close the gap over a ten-year horizon, which would require the construction of 10,000 more homes each year than the average rate of around 50,000.

"Over five years, it would be a little more difficult," said Cardinal. "Not just for everyone to coordinate and get projects underway, but labour is scarce."

The pace was set in 2021 with nearly 68,000 starts in the province, but keeping up the pace will not be easy.



"These units have not been delivered yet," said Cardinal. "These are projects that have started, but the construction times are a little longer because of supply issues. Our people are already very busy.

"Would we be able to support another 68,000 for five years? I don't think so. At 60,000, it's probably possible."

PRESSURE ON PRICES

Insufficient supply is a big part of the reason for soaring real estate prices.

The price of owner-occupied housing rose by 16 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2021, the largest increase since the data was collected in the early 1980s.

For every active listing, there were approximately 2.8 properties sold at the end of December. A market is considered balanced when the ratio is between eight and 10. Below this threshold, it is a sellers' market.

By category, the deficit will reach approximately 58,000 dwellings intended for owner-occupiers, 15,000 rental dwellings and approximately 37,000 social dwellings in Quebec, according to the association's most recent data.

To take into account substitution (tenants who become owners, for example), the APCHQ rounds the total of 110,000 units to 100,000.

"This estimate does not represent an exact figure, but it gives an idea of the size of the needs to be met," says Cardinal.

MUNICIPAL, PROVINCIAL, FEDERAL SUPPORT

In the meantime, elected officials will have to take the necessary steps to encourage and accelerate construction.

"The scarcity of land in many municipalities argues in favour of more dense urban development," said Cardinal. "However, building high-rise apartments is a process that takes more time. When it's time to develop high-rise apartments, it's more complicated. Sometimes there are citizens who oppose them. It can go as far as consultation processes and it can go as far as projects that die or are revised considerably."

The APCHQ said it is pleased with the measures announced by the Trudeau government to support housing construction in its latest budget.



The federal government wants to double the number of apartments under construction within 10 years. It will dedicate $4 billion over five years to a fund to accelerate the construction of 100,000 affordable housing units.

The money promised will allow municipalities to "move faster" in issuing building permits, said Cardinal.

While he supports the creation of a registered savings account for first-time homebuyers, he is reassured that this campaign promise was not the only measure announced.

"If we had just played on the demand side, without increasing supply, we might have exacerbated the supply/demand imbalance a little bit," said Cardinal.

As the next provincial campaign approaches this fall, the APCHQ intends to make proposals to the main parties to increase the number of properties built in Quebec.

The association will reiterate its request for increased funding for affordable housing. It would like the government to review the QST rebate rates on new housing. It is also asking that Quebec double the tax credit for the purchase of a first home, which the federal government has just announced.

The APCHQ team is also thinking about proposing new solutions to elected officials, but the process is not yet complete, said Cardinal.

"It is necessary that the provincial government understands that even with what was announced by the federal government, it will not be enough to rebalance our markets," he said.