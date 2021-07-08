MONTREAL -- The Legault government will unveil Thursday afternoon plans for how it will implement the so-called vaccine passport system as health officials brace for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall.

Quebec’s Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé and the Director of Public Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, are expected to announce details of the measure during a news conference on the vaccination campaign at 1 p.m. in Montreal.

The entire province entered the green alert zone just over a week ago, allowing more sectors of the economy to relax public health measures as more of the population rolls up their sleeves for their first and second doses. The province is expecting variants to play a key role in how public health responds to the coronavirus crisis later this year, but the premier has previously said he doesn’t want Quebecers to go through another lockdown.

That’s where the proof of vaccination comes into play. The health minister is expected to announce that people who have received 2 doses of the vaccine, or are fully vaccinated, will enjoy some special privileges. More details will be announced at the press conference.

Quebecers have already started to receive their proof of vaccination in the form of a QR code in their emails, though they still have no purpose yet.

While the vaccination campaign in Quebec is progressing favourably, young adults are lagging behind in getting their shots. For weeks, the minister has been urging people in the 18-29 cohort to get their first dose since they still represent the age group with the lowest vaccination rate in Quebec at 67 per cent partially vaccinated.

Ahead of Thursday's announcement, Dube requested statistics from the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) to shine the light on new COVID-19 infections in the past week, revealing that 95 per cent of cases were linked to people who were not “adequately” vaccinated. People are considered to be fully immunized 14 days after their second dose, or, in the case of someone who has recovered from the coronavirus, two weeks after thier first shot.

La @MinistreMcCann a raison , il faut tout faire pour favoriser le retour en présentiel dans nos établissements scolaires . Cette rentrée sécuritaire passe par une augmentation de la vaccination dans les catégories 18-29 . On a toutes les ressources pour le faire maintenant https://t.co/A6I1IwBKDe — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) July 5, 2021

On Wednesday, Quebec also saw a recent uptick in caes of the Delta variant, which is spreading fast across parts of Europe and is believed to be more transmissible than the original strain of the coronavirus. While there have been some reports that fully vaccinated people have been infected by the variant, also known as B.1.617.2, experts say the approved vaccines in Canada still offer protection from serious illness and hospitalization.

