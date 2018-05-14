The court of Quebec is extending its program for addiction treatment to those who are not detained.

An individual who committed a non-violent crime must plead guilty to be eligible for the program.

Their situation is then analyzed by clinicians of the health and social services ministry. If they are eligible, the prosecution and defence must suggest a common sentence to the judge.

If the person completes the program, it could result in a suspended sentence, community work or a sentence at home.

“We can definitely not only change the course of the criminality of the person, but we can change the person's life – and a family's life. So behind all these efforts is the determination to reduce crime rates and in the end we're saving people's lives,” said Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee.

Drug tests and regular meetings with a judge are also part of the program.