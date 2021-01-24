MONTREAL -- Quebec's regional environmental councils will meet Monday to discuss how the province can better meet its climate objectives.

The virtual Climate Action Forum, organized by the National Association of Regional Environmental Councils of Quebec, will include conferences and round table discussions with representatives from the political, academic and business sectors.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette and Jonatan Julien of Energy and Natural Resources Quebec will address the participants on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The forum will run through the week, with each day having a theme such as electrification and clean energy, sustainable mobility and sustainable land development.