Quebec Environment minister delays air contamination report, again

Environment Minister Benoit Charette has authorized a "second and final" delay of the report of the Air Contaminants Task Force charged with painting a picture of the air contamination situation in the Limoilou district of Quebec City.

"At the request of the president, I authorize a second and final postponement of the date for the tabling of the final report of the Task Force on Air Contaminants," Charette wrote on Twitter.

He said the report is due on January 27 and that this is the last deadline allowed.

The task force was set up in the context of the nickel saga. The Legault government had moved forward last spring with raising the thresholds for emissions of nickel particles into the air. Its aim is to facilitate the expansion of the electric battery industry, which requires nickel.

À la demande du président, j’autorise un deuxième et dernier report de la date de dépôt du rapport final du Groupe de travail sur les contaminants atmosphériques. Le rapport devra être déposé le 27 janvier 2023. Ce sera le dernier délai autorisé. — Benoit Charette (@CharetteB) January 13, 2023

This has caused controversy, particularly in the Limoilou district, which is the area most affected by nickel in the air in the province.

The standard for nickel particles in the air was raised from 14 to 70 nanograms per cubic metre per day, five times higher than the previous standard. In addition, the annual average standard is now 20 nanograms.

The request to increase the standard came from mining companies, including Glencore, which has facilities in the Port of Quebec.

The mandate of the Air Contaminants Task Force is to identify the contaminants that pose the greatest health and environmental risks. The experts must also recommend measures to improve air quality in the Limoilou district.

The report was originally due on December 1, 2022, but a delay until January 16, 2023 was granted by Charette to allow the working group "to deliver a better-documented report."