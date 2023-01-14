Quebec Environment minister delays air contamination report, again

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference Friday, April 23, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette speaks to the media at a news conference Friday, April 23, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?

Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon