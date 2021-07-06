MONTREAL -- The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) is reacting with ire after hearing that its members will not be included in committee hearings in Quebec City on the newly minted French-language laws.

The QESBA said it was advised that its request to participate in hearings on Bill 96 (An Act respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec) would not be granted.

The association said in a news release Tuesday that hearings in August will include presentations from select associations and individuals.

The QESBA will not be one of those despite representing nine English-language school boards (around 340 elementary and secondary schools in addition to adult vocation training centres), which, the QESBA says, will be greatly affected by the language law.

“This is yet another effort by this government to exclude the minority language education community from actively participating in a democratic exercise that will directly impact our institutions,” said QESBA president Dan Lamoureux. “We have written a second time to Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and the three other parliamentary leaders in an effort to be properly heard on this legislation."