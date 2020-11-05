MONTREAL -- The Quebec Community Groups Network will elect its president Thursday pitting incumbent Geoffrey Chambers against former Liberal MP Marlene Jennings.

Since the '90s, the QCGN has served as an umbrella organization helping English-language groups connect across the province.

The organization's members will vote on who will be its new president today.

Both Chambers and Jennings have histories of fighting for English minority rights in the province.

"I have a reputation and I think a proven track record of being able to bring together people differing views and have them engage in respectful, open dialogue," said Jennings, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB trustee.

Jennings role as trustee comes to an end Nov. 6.

She has her sights set on improving QCGN's governance, and holding Francois Legault's CAQ government accountable when necessary.

"Anybody who knows me, knows that I'm a strong advocate and defender of our constitutional rights, our rights to access to services in English," she said.

Chambers has plans to revamp the QCGN and broaden its base.

"The effect, in the end, is when the English-speaking community stands up and says Bill 40 is a problem, we don't like bill 101, the government won't be able to say 'oh well you say that but that's just one voice amongst many,'" he said. "We'll have that kind of united voice that the Franco Ontarians have or the Acadians have."

Chambers feels he's the best person to make that happen.

The president role will be filled with challenges like uniting Montreal and the regions.

"The key is for whoever emerges as the head of the QCGN to try to find a way to rally the community," said Association for Canadian Studies president Jack Jedwab. "That's a challenge because it's a very diverse community where there are regional differences between Montreal and the rest of Quebec."

A year ago, 13 of QCGN's member groups left including the English Language Arts Network.

"For some reason, the current leadership of QCGN could not support the regional associations so they all resigned and QCGN could not exist without the regional associations," said Guy Rodgers of the English Language Arts Network.

It's an issue that could play a role in the vote.

It's clear, whoever is elected will have to unite the province's English community and work with the Quebec government.