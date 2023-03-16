Quebec energy minister announces new call for tenders for 1500 MW of wind power
Quebec is setting the table to satisfy the appetite for kilowatts from residential, industrial, institutional and commercial consumers.
Barely 24 hours after Hydro-Québec announced seven successful projects, most of them wind, for the production of 1,300 megawatts, the Minister of Economy and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, announced Thursday a new call for tenders from Hydro-Québec for another 1,500 megawatts of wind power.
Speaking at a forum organized by the Quebec Electricity Industry Association, Fitzgibbon said the need for electricity in Quebec is pressing and the projects in the new call for tenders will all be located in areas where the Crown corporation's transmission grid is accessible.
The energy, which must be available between Dec. 1, 2027 and Dec. 1, 2029, will result in approximately 4.7 TWh of capacity by 2029.
In a press scrum afterwards, Fitzgibbon said that the proximity required is to get to the most urgent things, which cannot be done in the vast northern territories: "I was in Inuit territory last week. There is wind, but the transmission lines need to be increased."
"With Hydro-Quebec, we are looking at two things: what projects we can do quickly to connect them to the network - what we saw today and there will be others - but in addition to that, we must go into the territory further away and work on the transmission lines ... We are looking at where we can put wind turbines with a lot of wind and how we will connect them, which will require investments. We will have to work on transmission line projects."
Fitzgibbon reminded his audience and reiterated later in a scrum that the days of surpluses are over and that growth in demand is inevitable in a context of electrification, energy transition and decarbonization of the economy.
A PRESSING DEMAND
Fitzgibbon was quick to point out that the 23,000 MW of demand from large industry is too much for Hydro-Québec: "Right now, we don't have that capacity, so we have to choose."
"When we talk, for example, about large industrial projects, I talk to all the players and I tell them that it's not available now, but it will be one day."
The government's short-term goal is to double the installed wind power capacity in Quebec. More than 40 wind farms, representing nearly 4,000 MW of wind power, are currently operating in Quebec. However, this objective is much more ambitious in the long term and aims to quadruple this capacity within 15 years.
For Fitzgibbon, social acceptability should be at the rendez-vous since he intends to make the most of Quebec and the communities involved. The new projects will have to be carried out with a participation of the local community of about 50 per cent and the Quebec content will have to reach about 60 per cent of the global expenses.
It will also be imperative to develop these projects with the agreement and participation of Indigenous communities.
Hydro-Québec intends to increase its capacity in three ways: first, by investing in green energies such as wind, solar, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas. Second, by modernizing the turbines in its dams to increase their production and, third, through energy savings.
INSULATING OLDER HOMES BETTER
"The cheapest kilowatt hour is the one we save," the minister said. He then acknowledged in a press scrum that one of the biggest sources of waste and one of the most interesting potential savings is in improving the thermal envelope of Quebec's many older homes in the residential sector.
When asked about the possibility of providing significant support to owners of older homes who, even if the work is subsidized at 20, 30 or even 50 per cent, often cannot afford the rest of the considerable cost of new windows and envelope insulation, Fitzgibbon suggested that this kind of approach is already in the works.
"I think we will have no choice but to do it ... we have to do it. I don't have the programs and I think Hydro-Quebec is looking at that as well, but we have to start there," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
MISSING PERSON
MISSING PERSON | Montreal police ask for help in locating missing 16-year-old girl
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
'Worse than an animal': Mother enraged as killer claims Amanda Zhao might be alive
The 21-year-old English student's remains had been found stuffed in a suitcase in Mission, B.C., and Yang's identification of her daughter was also confirmed by a police DNA test.
Trend Line | Trudeau Liberals face uphill battle with ballot support, preferred PM number falling
As they gear up to unveil their 2023 budget in a few weeks, the federal Liberals are in an uphill battle against the Conservatives in both ballot support and preferred prime minister numbers, according to latest numbers by Nanos Research.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament returns for its 49th year
Mississauga Ont., is hosting Ontario's largest Indigenous hockey tournament, which marks its 49th year.
MIC'D UP | 'It'll be fun, no?': Wild's Fleury challenges Blues' Binnington to a fight
The Minnesota Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury challenged the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington to a fight during Wednesday night's regular season game.
Trudeau's pick of former GG Johnston as interference rapporteur under fire from opposition
The two largest opposition parties have been quick to question Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's pick of former governor general David Johnston as the new special rapporteur tasked with making an all-encompassing assessment of foreign interference and the integrity of Canada's democracy.
Toronto
-
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
-
NDP wins provincial byelection in Hamilton
Ontario NDP candidate Sarah Jama has won a provincial byelection in Hamilton Centre, the riding held for many years by former party leader Andrea Horwath.
-
Snow plow operators in Mississauga quit following aggressive behaviour from residents
It’s been a busy March for snow plow operators in the Greater Toronto Area, but according to the City of Mississauga, it’s also been a violent one for some workers in the area.
Atlantic
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.
Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.
-
Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.
-
Cape Breton rink could soon become North America's first female-only arena
A rink in Cape Breton may soon become North America's first female-only arena.
London
-
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
-
London, Ont. spent $4M to extend lifespan of Thames Pool by decades. Why is it now facing closure?
Questions are emerging a day after city staff recommended permanently closing Thames Pool on Ridout Street. A $4 million rebuild in 2009 was supposed to keep the aquatic facility operating for decades.
-
Annual COVID-19 boosters could become a reality: MLHU
To continue providing immunity to COVID-19 and new possible variants, Dr. Alex Summers said booster shots will likely be offered to the public annually in the fall, similar to the flu shot.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter storm warning with up to 50 cm of snow, travel advisories issued
Environment Canada has upgraded its weather alerts in northeastern Ontario on Thursday as another winter storm enters the region and is expecting to bring up to 50 centimetres of snow in many parts. Here is what you need to know.
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
North Bay police reject link between tax hike, officers on leave with PTSD
The North Bay Police Service said Thursday that officers on leave with PTSD are not behind recent municipal tax increases.
Calgary
-
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Police looking for man after he removes tracking bracelet
Calgary police are looking for a man they believe removed his tracking bracelet before he could be sentenced in relation to a homicide.
-
Wrestling returns to the Calgary Stampede this summer
Wrestling is returning to the Calgary Stampede in a big way this summer.
Kitchener
-
The Hagersville ace eludes capture for another week
Another week, another draw, and another unsuccessful attempt to find the ace of spades in the ongoing Hagersville Lions Club “Catch the Ace.”
-
Guelph woman calls for industry regulation after falling victim to province-wide doula fraud
Courtney Heywood feels she was meant to be a doula.
-
'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteries
The Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.
Vancouver
-
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
-
ICBC won’t pay condo owners full damages for vehicle that crashed into building
ICBC has informed condo owners in a White Rock building that they are on the hook for thousands of dollars to repair damage from a crash that they had nothing do with – and didn’t cause.
-
Month of travel chaos leaves Flair Airlines passengers scrambling
Over the last year, Krystle McGough has flown twice with Flair, most recently on March 3 from Toronto, and both times have resulted in chaos.
Edmonton
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
-
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police place two suspects in custody after standoff in Walkerville
Two people are in custody following a lengthy police standoff at a home in the 1000-block of Lincoln Road. The investigation began around 6 p.m. Thursday.
-
Suspect sought after robbery on Walker Road
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly robbed a store on Walker Road.
-
Street Angels’ ‘Soup Shack’ up and running again in Windsor
There's a new home for the Street Angels’ “Soup Shack” in Windsor, Ont. Helping to feed those in need, the Lazarus Outreach Centre is now located at 899 Wyandotte St. East.
Regina
-
'Very relieved': Regina father found not guilty in death of infant son
A Regina judge has found Catlin Goodwill not guilty of manslaughter in the death of his infant baby, saying the Crown prosecutor did not provide proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
-
Saskatchewan First Act bill passed following final reading inside Legislature
The province passed The Saskatchewan First Act, also known as Bill 88, following its third and final reading in the Legislature on Thursday.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enter
A Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
-
Ottawa police, bylaw prepare for St. Patrick's Day in Sandy Hill
Some parts of Ottawa known for taking it to the extreme on St. Patrick's Day are being reminded to obey rules as police and bylaw officers step up enforcement.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
-
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
-
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.