Quebec election triggers two Montreal municipal by-elections
Pointe-aux-Trembles MNA Chantal Rouleau is Quebec's new minister responsible for Montreal.
Published Friday, October 19, 2018
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 12:45PM EDT
The Quebec election has triggered two municipal by-elections.
The borough mayor of Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Chantal Rouleau, and Montreal city councillor and former Speaker Frantz Benjamin were both elected into the National Assembly.
The municipal by-elections to replace them will be on Dec. 16.
