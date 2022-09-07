Quebec election: public transit and agriculture on the menu for Day 11 of campaign
On Day 11 of Quebec's election campaign, one party leader is promising to support public transit in Montreal, while another wants to cancel a tramway project in Quebec City.
Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in Montreal to announce a campaign promise for commuters.
Meanwhile, Conservative (PCQ) Leader Eric Duhaime will be in Quebec City campaigning against a tramway project championed by Mayor Bruno Marchand.
Duhaime says commuters in the capital region don't want a tramway and would prefer a new bridge linking both shores of the Saint Lawrence River.
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is on Montreal's South Shore for a meeting with the Union des producteurs agricoles.
Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is visiting a farm in the same region and is scheduled to meet with the farmers' union later in the day.
Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is on the Gaspé Peninsula for a news conference about skilled workers.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
