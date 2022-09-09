Quebec election: Parties resume campaigning after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is set to hold a news conference Friday morning in Quebec City, a day after he briefly paused his campaign due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Legault will be in the riding of Jean-Lesage, held by Québec Solidaire (QS), but leaning toward the CAQ, according to polls.
Meanwhile, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be 125 kilometres south of Legault, in Trois-Rivières, where he is releasing his party's cost platform.
Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is slated to be in the Montreal-area Vaudreuil riding, which the Liberals won in 2018, but polls say is being seriously threatened by the CAQ.
Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime is at a Ford dealership west of Quebec City, where he will discuss his election promise to remove the Quebec sales tax on some used products, such as cars.
Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal to talk about the state of Quebec's schools.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 9, 2022.
-
