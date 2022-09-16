Quebec election: Leaders return to campaign trail after first televised debate
Quebec's major party leaders are back on the campaign trail after Thursday night's leadership debate.
All five leaders are scheduled to attend a summit in Montreal organized by Quebec's association of municipal governments.
Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is also scheduled to meet his party's Montreal-based election team and speak with reporters.
Liberal (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade is planning to attend a rally in a western Montreal riding where polls have shown her party is facing a challenge from the CAQ.
Québec Solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be campaigning with party activists in Anglade's Montreal riding.
Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ) Leader Éric Duhaime is planning to hold a large rally in Quebec City later in the day.
Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is scheduled to go door-to-door in the evening in the eastern Montreal riding where he is standing for election.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.
