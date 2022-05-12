Quebec election: Leaders invited to English-language on Sept. 20

Francois Legault (CAQ), Dominique Anglade (Liberal), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (QS), Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (PQ) and Eric Duhaime (Conservative) will lead their parties in October's Quebec election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Francois Legault (CAQ), Dominique Anglade (Liberal), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (QS), Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (PQ) and Eric Duhaime (Conservative) will lead their parties in October's Quebec election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon