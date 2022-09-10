Quebec election: François Legault promises to balance Quebec budget in five years
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is promising to balance Quebec's budget in five years if his party is re-elected on Oct. 3.
Legault told reporters in Saint-Jérôme, Que., north of Montreal, that his party is the only one that has a credible plan to return to a balanced budget and pay down the province's debt.
The CAQ has made $29.6 billion in promises, including a one percentage point cut in the tax rate of the two lowest tax brackets.
The CAQ would increase the province's projected deficit for 2022-2023 from 1.6 billion in a pre-election forecast to $7.6 billion.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is in Quebec's Eastern Townships, east of Montreal, where she is promising to give municipalities more taxation powers. She also says a Liberal government would pay municipal property taxes on provincial government buildings, which is not currently the case.
Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime are both campaigning in Quebec City today, while Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022.
