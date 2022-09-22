Quebec election: Final party leaders debate begins ahead of Oct. 3 election

The final leaders debate of Quebec's election campaign is now underway.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec, led by Premier François Legault, continues to enjoy a solid lead in the polls while the other four main parties are in a fight for second place.

The French-language debate, hosted by Radio-Canada, is one of the last chances for the leaders of the Liberal, Quebec solidaire, Conservative and Parti Quebecois parties to make their pitch to Quebecers before the Oct. 3 vote.

Tonight's contest is divided into five sections: the environment; the cost of living and the economy; health care; education and public services; and the French language, immigration and identity.

Some political analysts have said that while it would take a major misstep to knock Legault from the top of the polls, the debate remains important and any of the party leaders could face consequences from a bad performance.

All five party leaders are scheduled to appear live Sunday night on "Tout le monde en parle," a popular talk show on Radio-Canada.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.