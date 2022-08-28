Quebec election campaign to officially kick off today ahead of Oct. 3 vote
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
Outgoing premier Francois Legault announced last week the race would finally kick off "for real" after weeks of unofficial campaigning by political parties and billions of dollars already promised to voters.
Polls suggest Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec party holds a commanding lead heading into the campaign, and the party is widely expected to cruise to a second majority.
A Leger poll published earlier this month found support for Legault's party at 44 per cent, compared to 18 per cent for the second-place Quebec Liberals. Quebec solidaire and the Conservative Party of Quebec polled at 15 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.
While the official first day of the campaign begins today, all the major party leaders have already been naming candidates and making election promises in recent weeks.
As the legislature broke for the summer, Legault's party had 76 seats, while the Quebec Liberals had 27, Quebec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Quebecois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat and there were four Independents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 28, 2022.
