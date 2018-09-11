

Quebec's 39-day election campaign has reached the halfway point.

Polls suggest the Coalition Avenir Quebec is still leading the Liberal party but that a large number of voters are still up for grabs.

After weeks of pitching promises, party leaders will go head-to-head on Thursday in the first of three televised debates.

They will square off again on Monday in English and one last time in French on Sept. 20.

Quebecers go to the polls Oct. 1.

On Day 20, Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard promised free public transit for all seniors and full-time students across the province, at a cost of $200 million.

What do the polls say?

A new Leger poll conducted for Le Devoir and the Gazette puts the CAQ in the lead with 37 per cent support.

The Liberal party follows close behind with 29 per cent, the Parti Quebecois with 21 per cent, and Quebec Solidaire with 11 per cent.

The PQ and QS continue to gain momentum, while the Liberals are losing the popular vote.

Francophone voters seem to be loyal to the CAQ over the other parties.

The survey also indicates that 58 per cent of respondents had definitively decided on who they'd vote for, while 44 per cent of respondents said their vote would be impacted by the upcoming televised debates.