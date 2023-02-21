Quebec educator wants YouTube to be taught in every school on the continent

A Quebec school that specializes in creating content on Youtube aims to offer a continent-wide course within a year, all to meet the interests of young people and to fight against school dropouts.

At the start of the 2022 school year, the A-B. Foster Academy and Wilfrid-Léger High School, both located in Waterloo, in the Eastern Townships, announced the very first cohort of the Digital Content Creation class for Secondary 3 and 4 students. In addition to making videos for the Youtube or TikTok platforms, the students are introduced to the art of podcasting.

"When we think of social networks and young people, we imagine that they are on their mobile phones all the time, watching dances on TikTok, but they have very deep and diverse opinions," says Dominic Sicotte, president and CEO of the A-B. Foster Academy.

"Since the beginning of the year, we've talked about the place of women in society, abortion rights, rape culture in Canadian hockey, school today, and how they feel about the school system. We talk about a lot of subjects. And the opinions that these young people have are incredible," said the director.

TOOL TO FIGHT DROPOUT

The program is currently offered at his organization's premises, located across from the high school, for two half-days per 10-day cycle. The program aims to equip students who want to start a career as a Youtuber or content creator on social networks.

"I think it meets a need. There are 75 per cent of young people who dream of being a Youtuber, who dream of creativity, who dream of building something for themselves," says Sicotte.

He also believes that his initiative, if implemented in a number of high schools, could strengthen the fight against dropping out of school.

"My goal is not to get them to drop out and become Youtubers, on the contrary, it's to find a way to get them back into school," says the content creator. "The aim of all this is also to work on the young person's self-esteem and personal development. It's something you do through creation and something they enjoy."

Despite the unorthodox classroom learning tools, the emphasis on the subject is the same, Sicotte says.

"With me, young people know how important English is, that they shouldn't make spelling mistakes in their publications because French is important," he said. "We look at the analytics of our content, so maths is important too."

NORTH AMERICAN PARTNERSHIP

The A.B. Foster Academy has partnered with Santa Monica, California-based Creator Now, a Youtube film school, to expand its Youtubers program not only to other high schools in Quebec and Canada but also in the United States.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Kate Ward, a former teacher who co-founded Creator Now, said she shared Sicotte's vision of the importance of digital content creation in the coming decades.

"Apart from knowing how to code, it will be an increasingly important skill in the professional world," she said. "Social networks, being ubiquitous, are also used by young people today and tomorrow to find their place in the world, and it is the role of schools to educate young people to use them well and to create safe spaces to explore them.

"We believe that making videos is just one way for all of us to learn how to better express ourselves and our views. Learning digital skills early on helps us to become contributors to the world, not just consumers.

The program at Wilfrid-Léger High School will serve as a pilot project to lay the groundwork for the partnership with Creator Now. This would involve thousands of content producers across Canada and the United States.

"We're giving ourselves 12 months to see how we can implement this on a North American scale," said Sicotte.