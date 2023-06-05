Quebec Education Minister wants to improve students' command of French

To improve primary and secondary students' command of French, Education Minister Bernard Drainville is proposing, among other things, daily writing exercises.

The pass rate for the secondary 5 written exam has fallen from 79 per cent in 2019 to 69 per cent in 2022.

Drainville said a news conference in Quebec City that the decline cannot continue.

On Monday, he unveiled the directions he would give to a committee tasked with reviewing French programs between now and 2025.

Among other things, he will ask it to give its opinion on the benefits for children of daily writing exercises.

The minister also wants teachers of all subjects to pay attention to the French mistakes made in assignments and examinations and to give students feedback on the quality of their French.

The department will identify the most frequent errors made by students in ministerial French exams. A precise picture will be shared with teachers, enabling them to better target the actions to be implemented.

Drainville also promised to add French teaching advisers in schools, who will in particular "support and accompany" teachers of subjects other than French.

He also said he wanted to integrate more of Quebec's culture into the teaching of French.