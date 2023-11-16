Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike

The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.

Speaking at a press scrum in Quebec City on Thursday, Drainville urged schools to provide what children need to continue learning "just a little bit."

"I hope that school principals, school service centres and teachers will give the children the materials they need," he said.

"It shouldn't become a vacation, a spring break. Ideally, it shouldn't," he added.



The group of unions known as the Common Front, representing teachers and support staff, will be on strike from Nov. 21 to 23.

On Nov. 23, the 65,000 members of teachers' union the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) will launch their unlimited general strike.

Drainville is not ruling out the possibility of lengthening the school calendar in order to rmake up school days missed because of the strike.

"The law prescribes 180 days of educational services and 20 pedagogical days. (...) I would say that it will very much depend on the duration of the strikes," he said.

He said he decision had not yet been made by the government, which remains hopeful of reaching a negotiated settlement with the teaching unions.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2023.