QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will reintroduce mandatory ministerial exams in 2021-22 and change the way they are weighted.

The announcement was made Thursday at a news conference in Quebec City on educational success and the gradual return to normalcy for students.

The 2021-2022 school year will be divided into two terms, with the following weighting: 40 per cent for the first term (August 2021 to January 2022) and 60 per cent for the second (February 2022 to June 2022).

Reports to parents will be required at the mid-stage to keep them informed of their child's progress.

Currently, the first report card is worth 35 per cent of the final grade and the second report card is worth 65 per cent. In a typical year, the weighting goes as follows: 20 per cent -- 20 per cent -- 60 per cent.

In addition, mandatory departmental exams will be reintroduced in 2021-2022 with an adjusted weighting of 10 per cent instead of 20 per cent.

All tests will also be reintroduced for Secondary 4 and 5 (Grades 10 and 11) and their weighting will also be adjusted to 20 per cent instead of 50 per cent.

Roberge launched the 'Stimulus Plan for Success: Education Beyond the Pandemic' on Thursday, with investments totalling $110 million.

The plan aims to close the learning gap, promote the well-being of students and staff and increase opportunities to get outside, get active and enjoy the outdoors

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021.