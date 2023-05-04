Quebec education minister tables school governance bill, giving himself more powers

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is proposing in Bill 23, which he tabled Thursday, to review school governance and give himself more powers.

Drainville is already prepared to '"reform his own government's old reform" adopted in 2020, said official opposition House Leader Monsef Derraji.

Under Bill 23, school governance would be reviewed, giving the minister the power to appoint or dismiss the directors general of school service centres.

Drainville would also be able to overturn a school service centre decision when that decision is not consistent with the targets and directions set by the minister.

Bill 23 also enacts the 'Loi sur l'institut national d'excellence en éducation' which creates an institute to promote excellence in education. This independent body would become the benchmark for evidence-based best practices.

The bill also changes the name of the 'Council of Higher Education' (Conseil supérieur de l'éducation) to 'Council on Higher Instruction' (Conseil de l'enseignement supérieur) to clarify the function of the council and to revise its composition.

It provides that the minister may designate a "repository and disclosure system" to, among other things, support the education system management by streamlining communications.

