Quebec education minister shuts door on gender identity parliamentary commission

QUEBEC CITY -

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is closing the door on a parliamentary commission on the issue of gender identity, but is considering setting up a scientific committee to look into the matter.

"We don't want this highly sensitive issue to be used for partisan purposes [...] When you have four political parties around a table, the temptation to politicize the issue is a fact," he argued Wednesday morning at the national assembly.

"What we're thinking about is a scientific committee or a committee of experts who could take a very calm, very measured, very scientific look at these issues and come back to us with findings," he added. The minister would also like the committee to look at what is being done in other countries.

Drainville said the committee could be formed before Christmas.

"We need to equip ourselves as a society," he said.

On Tuesday, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called on the Quebec government to set up a parliamentary commission to debate a number of controversial issues, such as gender-neutral washrooms, the introduction of new pronouns, and new theories that he claims are being imposed in schools by "the radical left."

At a press briefing on Wednesday, before Drainville's decision was announced, Liberal MNA André Fortin argued that politicians should be concerned with higher priority issues than gender-neutral washrooms or gender identity in schools.

"If we're going to focus on a specific mandate, there are many other subjects that would be a higher priority for us to debate, such as the issue of academic success or teachers in our classrooms," he said.

On Tuesday, the minister of education opposed the introduction of co-ed washrooms in schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2023.