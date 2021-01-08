MONTREAL -- With elementary schools set to reopen Monday and secondary schools the week after, Quebec Minister of Education Jean-Francois Roberge will address the province for the first time in 2021 Friday at 11 a.m.

The minister plans to make an announcement concerning additional measures for schools to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of public health Dr. Richard Masse will join Roberge.

The most recent update on novel coronavirus cases in schools published Wednesday reports that there are 259 confirmed active cases in the public school system (184 students, 74 staff members) and 41 in the private school system (29 students, 12 staff).

The total number of schools that have reported at least one positive COVID-19 case is 199.

From the beginning of the school year to Dec. 22, 2020, the province reported 21,410 positive cases (17,372 students, 4,038 parents) in both public and private schools.

Many voices have criticized the government's decision to reopen schools as COVID-19 cases rise.



