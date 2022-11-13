Quebec earmarks over $46 million for citizen-led fight against climate change plans

A new budgetary envelope will be devoted to citizen initiatives in the fight against climate change in Quebec.

Minister of the Environment Benoit Charette made the announcement on Sunday during a meeting with the Quebec delegation at COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Quebec wants to encourage civil society to get involved through its Mobilization Strategy for Climate Action, which is an extension of other programs that have funded mobilization actions in the past.

The $46.4 million is in response to a frequent request from groups consulted by the ministry, according to Charette. It is an increased amount, he added, compared to previous programs.

For example, he cites the climate action media outlet Unpointcinq and the Climate Action Barometer, which have benefited from the government's financial support.

Since 2016, approximately $35 million has been granted to 84 climate change projects under the Action-Climat Québec program, including Agriclimat to help farms adapt to climate change, the Mouvement VÉLOSYMPATHIQUE, which encourages the creation of environments conducive to cycling, the Rendez-vous branchés to promote electric cars, and dozens of local projects.

The new $46.4 million package is spread over the next five years.

"If demand should be high, we want to promote this type of initiative, so it will always be possible to consider renewed funding if the money runs out more quickly than expected," Charette said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Interested groups will be able to present their mobilization initiative during calls for projects, which will be evaluated by the ministry.

CALL TO ALL

All groups are invited to participate, the minister said. However, the government is also willing to support Indigenous communities in their climate actions.

"In preparing the Green Economy Plan, we consulted Indigenous communities and promised them initiatives that could directly affect their communities," said Charette.

The Green Economy Plan is a policy framework for electrification and the fight against climate change that was unveiled two years ago. The goal is to have a low-carbon and resilient society by 2030.

Organizations offering training to the general public are also encouraged to participate.

"The initiatives and possibilities are very, very numerous," the minister added, citing the example of training in waste management given by an organization.

It is also an additional tool for municipalities that want to encourage their residents to get together to take action.

For example, "a municipality (wanting) to accompany a group of citizens to help mobilize a neighbourhood to achieve a particular goal" could qualify for funding under the Mobilization Strategy for Climate Action.

Other programmes are available to municipalities to address climate change, he said.

"For the local climate transition (LCT), a $200 million fund will be available from the beginning of 2023 for (municipalities to) put in place plans to fight climate change," said Charette.

During the election campaign, Quebec's mayors lobbied for $2 billion a year to adapt their infrastructures to climate change.

The minister is at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, until Wednesday. About a hundred Quebecers are also present.

On Sunday, a meeting will be held in the afternoon with representatives of civil society, including more than thirty organizations. The Minister will then meet with the members of the economic delegation.