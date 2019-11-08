MONTREAL - The Coalition Avenir Quebec government is dropping its controversial reforms to Quebec's student immigration program and going "back to the drawing board," according to media reports Friday evening.

Several Quebec media reported the climbdown, which completes a full about-face by the government regarding planned reforms to its Programme Experience Quebec (PEQ) program, which fast-tracks permanent residency for students and foreign workers.

Last week Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette had announced that Quebec would begin severely limiting the number of academic programs through which students could take part in the PEQ program.

Following tearful public testimony from several international students, Jolin-Barrette walked back some of the planned reform, saying students already in the province would be able to continue with the program due to acquired rights.

The planned reforms garnered widespread criticism of the CAQ government, not just from students and opposition parties, but from Quebec business leaders, who feared the reforms would further increase the skilled labour shortage in the province.

Quebec solidaire MNA Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois wasted no time Friday in declaring a victory for students who had lobbied the CAQ government to drop the reforms.

Victoire pour les étudiants qui se sont mobilisés! Le règlement-catastrophe de @SJB_CAQ est maintenant chose du passée. La preuve que rien, même un gouvernement arrogant et insensible, n’est plus fort que la colère populaire. Restons vigilants! #polqc #assnat #PEQinjustice — Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) November 8, 2019

