QUEBEC -- Motorists in Quebec who would like to remove their winter tires can do so as of March 15.

However, authorities say that in temperatures of 7 °C and under, the grip on summer and four-season tires is inferior to that of winter tires. Snow is also expected in the coming weeks.

Eventually, motorists will be asked to remove their winter tires, as the Canadian Automobile Association says the rubber disintegrates over time in warmer temperatures. This results in a greater risk of tires exploding. It’s also harder to manoevre a vehicle with winter tires on in the summer, and braking distances are significantly increased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020