Quebec drivers ages 75 to 80 no longer have to undergo medical and visual examinations

Nevin Overmiller, 78, works on a food delivery of a KFC order for Uber Eats. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Nevin Overmiller, 78, works on a food delivery of a KFC order for Uber Eats. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon