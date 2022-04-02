Quebec driver seriously injured in collision with train

A train and car collided on the Route-347 railroad tracks in Saint-Norbert, in Lanaudière, Quebec on Friday evening.

The person driving the vehicle was seriously injured. She was transported to a hospital where her life is in danger, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the vehicle skidded off the road and ended up on the tracks as the train was passing.

The SQ has opened an investigation. Alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

An accident scene was set up around the location of the collision.