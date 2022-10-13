Quebec driver caught speeding four times in less than 30 minutes

A need for speed ended up costing a Quebec driver hundreds of dollars in fines after he was caught speeding by police four times in a span of about 30 minutes.

Quebec provincial police say the same driver was caught speeding between the municipalities of Potton and East Bolton, in the Eastern Townships, on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the pickup truck, with a trailer attached to it, was a 48-year-old man from Sherbrooke, Que. He was first intercepted by a patrol officer on Route 243 at 10:15 a.m. while travelling 112 km/h where the posted speed limit was 90 km/h, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release.

He was fined $124 and given two demerit points.

About 15 minutes later, he was caught driving 90 km/h in the 70 km/h zone on the same road.

"Barely a minute later, he is driving on route 245 and is caught on the speedometer at 110km/h when the maximum limit is set at 90km/h at this location," the SQ release said.

Around 10:40 a.m., police were tailing him as he was driving 126 km/h on route 245 in East Bolton, where the speed limit is 90 km/h, police said. The last infraction cost him a $272 fine and three demerit points.

"The Sûreté du Québec reminds the public that speed is one of the primary causes of fatal collisions on Quebec roads," the police said in the release.