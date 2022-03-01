Quebec donating $300,000 to help two Ukrainian organizations

Quebec is giving $300,000 to two international cooperation organizations whose role is to support the Ukrainian population affected by the war.

On Tuesday, International Relations Minister Nadine Girault announced that this amount would be distributed equally between Médecins du Monde Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, Quebec Division.

They were chosen for their presence on the ground, their neutrality and their ability to contribute to the immediate efforts to provide basic assistance to affected communities.

Girault noted that this is the first immediate assistance and that the Quebec government is assessing other forms of assistance to support the Ukrainians.

She said her Department of International Relations will continue to monitor the situation and assess Ukraine's needs until the conflict is over.

Last week, the National Assembly was united in denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The elected officials adopted a motion of support for the Ukrainians.

The Legault government subsequently announced the withdrawal of Russian products from the provincial liquor board, the Société des alcools du Québec, and the lowering of the Ukrainian flag at the National Assembly.

"Since the beginning of this crisis, Quebecers have stood in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian community in Quebec," Girault said in a statement.

"This war violates the principles of inviolability of borders and self-determination of countries. It is a violation that is strongly condemned by our government," she said. "We hope that a ceasefire will occur soon."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2022