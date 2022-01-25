MONTREAL -- Premier Francois Legault is expected to announce further reopening plans Tuesday afternoon, reports say, including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms, the return of sports for youth and limited private gatherings.

Legault, along with Health Minister Christian Dube and acting director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Quebec COVID-19 update

Dining rooms have been closed since the end of December in an effort to curb surging COVID-19 cases. It is expected that they will be allowed to open with limited capacity.

The announcement on Tuesday is a week to the day since schools reopened in the province as part of the government's deconfinement plan.