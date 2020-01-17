MONTREAL -- Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault welcomed her second child, a boy named Christophe, on Jan. 4.

“Our family is now complete,” the 37-year-old said on Facebook, sharing a photo of her family.

She took a moment to thank the team at the Saint-François d'Assise Hospital in Quebec City.

Guilbault, who also serves as MNA for Louis-Hébert, minister of public security and minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region, says she will be taking maternity leave.

Her colleagues will step in to assume some of her duties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.