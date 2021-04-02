QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault announced on Friday that she is ending her isolation.

She said on Twitter that she received confirmation in the morning that the second COVID-19 test that she underwent was negative.

Nous avons reçu ce matin la confirmation que le deuxième test #COVID19 est négatif. Conformément aux consignes de la Santé publique, je mets donc fin à mon isolement préventif. #onseprotège — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) April 2, 2021

The Minister of Public Safety announced last Sunday that she was forced to be placed in administrative isolation after a member of her staff, the father of her children, came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Guilbault, therefore, avoided going to the National Assembly.

Public health guidelines stipulated that she was to undergo preventive isolation until he had tested negative twice.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.