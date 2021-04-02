Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault walks in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Guilbault outlined the rules as a curfew will be imposed on Saturday Jan. 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault announced on Friday that she is ending her isolation.
She said on Twitter that she received confirmation in the morning that the second COVID-19 test that she underwent was negative.
The Minister of Public Safety announced last Sunday that she was forced to be placed in administrative isolation after a member of her staff, the father of her children, came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Guilbault, therefore, avoided going to the National Assembly.
Public health guidelines stipulated that she was to undergo preventive isolation until he had tested negative twice.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.