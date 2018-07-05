

The Canadian Press





Angered over what they call a lack of enthusiasm from Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette over a new collective agreement, Quebec’s dentists are threatening to withdraw from a public dental plan.

The agreement between the provincial government and the Association of Dental Surgeons of Quebec expired on April 1, 2015.

Association President Serge Langlois said that members of the group will request their withdrawal from the public plan if a new agreement isn’t put in place by July 26.

The public plan provides care to children under the age of 10, as well as recipients of financial assistance.

Langlois said that after nine meetings and numerous discussions with various representatives of the health ministry, he believes the ministry hasn’t demonstrated any desire to come to a new agreement.

He accused Barrette of having “unrealistic requirements,” such as attempting to impose “historic setbacks” and refusing to put in place essential conditions for serious negotiations.