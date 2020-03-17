QUEBEC CITY -- Quebecers will have a little longer to file their taxes.

Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Tuesday that the government is pushing back the deadline to file Quebec tax returns from April 30 to June 1.



Quebecers who file their income tax return early, though, will receive their return faster.

Those who owe money to the government will have until July 31 to pay up.





This is a developing story and will be updated.