Quebec defends $6.5 million subsidy for Presidents' Cup
The Legault government is defending its $6.5 million subsidy to the Presidents Cup, a prestigious golf tournament.
On Wednesday morning, the three opposition parties joined together in criticizing the subsidy, pointing to the record $11 billion deficit and the crying needs in several public sectors.
"Quebec is in the red. We're having trouble replacing a toilet at the Cégep du Vieux Montréal," Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy told reporters.
The Presidents Cup, which brings together the best golfers in the world, is being held this week at the Royal Montreal Golf Club.
The PGA generates annual revenues of US$1.9 billion.
"We're being told that there isn't enough money for our CEGEPs to buy books, to provide good public transport services, (...) to fund our community groups,' said Quebec Solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. "So there's not enough money for all that, but there is enough money for a golf tournament, (...) $6.5 million for a few days of professional golf played by millionaires!
"In Quebec, are we so awash in money that we don't know what to do with it that we can afford to invest $6.5 million in a company with annual revenues of $1.9 billion?"
For his part, PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé pointed out that the amount allocated to the PGA tournament roughly corresponds to what Quebec's theatres are asking for to return to profitability.
"It's all a question of choice," he said. "From the moment we have an $11 billion shortfall, every expense has to be scrutinized."
The Presidents Cup will attract around 45,000 tourists and generate $71 million in spinoffs, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said on Wednesday, pointing out that the proceeds will go to the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).
"The tourism industry is Quebec's third-largest economic engine, after the aluminium smelter and the aerospace industry. In 2023 alone, our department generated $4.1 billion in foreign currency. That's a lot of money for (...) schools and hospitals," she said.
New Jersey and North Carolina, the last two venues for the Presidents' Cup, did not commit any public funds, according to the daily La Presse on Wednesday.
"We have to have infrastructure that meets the PGA's specifications," Proulx explained at a news scrum. "It's for moving infrastructure. There are no salaries paid to the players."
After the Kings, the PGA
Last spring, the Legault government caused an uproar when it announced that it was financing two preseason games for the Los Angeles Kings at the Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.
Finance Minister Eric Girard said at the time that the Kings would receive a subsidy of up to $7 million.
"You'd think that common sense would have kicked in again and that the Coalition Avenir Québec would have come to its senses, but no, it's still going on," Nadeau-Dubois hammered home on Wednesday.
"At some point, there are limits to spending public money on secondary matters. Six and a half million dollars would support a community group for a decade."
The Kings will hold part of their training camp and play two preseason games from Oct. 2 to 5 in Quebec City.
They will host the Boston Bruins in their first warm-up game on Oct. 3, before taking on the Florida Panthers two days later. Hundreds of tickets remain unsold to date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 25, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING MPs to vote on Poilievre's motion of non-confidence, as Bloc gives PM Trudeau an ultimatum
Members of Parliament will cast their first confidence vote of the fall sitting on Wednesday, but with it poised to fail, political posturing is already ramping up over future tests of the Liberal minority government.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
Amadeus? Amadeus!: Lost childhood manuscript of Mozart discovered in Germany and recorded for the first time
Careful listeners of Mozart may notice an unfamiliar melody attributed to his childhood works in their streaming feeds this week.
1 in 3 children worldwide is now nearsighted, study shows
More than a third of children around the world were nearsighted in 2023, and this proportion will rise to almost 40 per cent in 2050, according to new research.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over 'sadistic' abuses
Pope Francis took the unusual decision Wednesday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority and spirituality.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
-
Thieves stole more than $2.2 million of merchandise from moving tractor trailers: police
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a rash of thefts in which thieves gained access to moving tractor trailers and stole more than $2.2 million in merchandise while the vehicles were stopped at red lights.
-
Toronto teachers’ union accuses Ford of diverting attention away from Grassy Narrows as province begins investigating controversial field trip
The union representing some elementary teachers in Toronto says Premier Doug Ford’s comments about a field trip highlighting the challenges facing a northern Ontario First Nation, which ended with students chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, are taking away from the plight of the impacted Indigenous Peoples.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senator Claude Giroux's car stolen overnight
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
-
Shots fired at home in Carlington overnight
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.
-
City of Ottawa says $564k in back taxes uncollectable, recommends write-off
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
Atlantic
-
Illegal fishing prompts Maritime lobster harvesters to walk out of DFO meeting
Lobster harvesters from the Maritimes walked out of a meeting with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) Tuesday after officials allegedly refused to discuss the illegal fishing that has been taking place out of season since August.
-
'Enormous disappointment': N.S. wine growers walk away from government support talks for industry
The co-chair of a working group looking into support for Nova Scotia's wine industry has resigned, calling the talks with the provincial government an "enormous disappointment."
-
Both P.E.I. ferries out of service; no crossings for at least two days
Both ferries that take passengers between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are out of service, leaving that mode of transportation off the table for those looking to travel between the two Maritime provinces.
N.L.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
The complainant in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial alleges that the musician raped, choked and urinated on her after she attended his band's concert in June 2016.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
-
United Way Harvest Lunch draws a crowd to Covent Garden Market
After several years off due to the pandemic and a cancellation, the annual United Way 3M Harvest Lunch was back in full force at Covent Garden Market Square on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Barn destroyed in Listowel area blaze
Fire crews from Listowel, Atwood, and Monkton battled the blaze on Line 81, which started around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Residents raise concerns over proposed 44-storey tower at former CTV Kitchener station
The new tower would be built at the former longtime home of CTV Kitchener but people living on the quiet streets nearby say they need some questions answered first.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
-
Windsor-based GreenShield Canada recognized as a leading non-profit
Windsor-based benefits company, GreenShield Canada, has been recognized as a leading non-profit, part of Fortune’s Change the World List 2024.
-
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Barrie
-
Here's when a new road in Barrie's south end will open to traffic
This week marks the opening of a new road in Barrie's south end, which is anticipated to help ease traffic congestion.
-
New 911 dispatch system in Simcoe County will prioritize critical calls
The province is changing how 911 calls are dispatched across Simcoe County with a faster, more effective system prioritizing life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrest, unconsciousness or choking.
-
Construction workers trap armed suspect inside vehicle until officers arrive
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
Vancouver
-
More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver
Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.
-
Guns, drugs, explosives seized from 'fortified' residence in Surrey, B.C.
Mounties have seized nearly two dozen guns and several kilograms of explosives following a pair of searches at what police described as a "fortified" residence above a business in Surrey, B.C.
-
Man overcomes poverty in Italy to realize creative dream in B.C.
When he happened upon an online video about his hometown in Italy, Cosimo Geracitano couldn’t have been more surprised.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP promises to finance portion of thousands of new homes if re-elected
British Columbia's New Democrats have unveiled a plan that Leader David Eby says will help middle-income families purchase a home by financing 40 per cent of the price.
-
More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver
Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.
-
Man overcomes poverty in Italy to realize creative dream in B.C.
When he happened upon an online video about his hometown in Italy, Cosimo Geracitano couldn’t have been more surprised.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to extend gas tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.
-
Winnipeg school sent into lockdown after threatening note found in bathroom
A Winnipeg school went into lockdown Monday after a note threatening students and staff was discovered in the school’s bathroom.
-
In the gateway to the Arctic, fat, ice and polar bears are crucial. All three are in trouble
Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change. And it's getting lower on polar bears.
Calgary
-
$500K in cocaine, meth seized during Calgary drug bust
Police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine from a Calgary home during a recent search.
-
More Indigenous participation in labour market would boost Alberta economy: Report
A new report says increasing Indigenous participation in Alberta's labour market could boost the province's GDP by between two and three percentage points, the equivalent of $8 billion to $11 billion annually.
-
Cougar sighting prompts warning in Calgary's Fish Creek Park
A cougar sighting in Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park has prompted a warning from the province.
Edmonton
-
Attempted murder charge laid in assault at Wetaskiwin shelter
Charges have been laid in an incident that seriously injured a man at a shelter south of Edmonton last month.
-
More Indigenous participation in labour market would boost Alberta economy: Report
A new report says increasing Indigenous participation in Alberta's labour market could boost the province's GDP by between two and three percentage points, the equivalent of $8 billion to $11 billion annually.
-
'We're seeing a lot of distraction': Friends of Medicare calling for increased health funding
Executive Director of Friends of Medicare, Chris Gallaway, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the need for increased health care funding.
Regina
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
-
Two arrested following robbery, police chase near Balcarres, Sask.
RCMP say two women are facing charges that include robbery, flight from police and impaired driving following a robbery in Balcarres, Sask. Monday afternoon.
-
Canadian school photo company says hackers held Sask. students' photos for ransom
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
Saskatoon
-
Canadian school photo company says hackers held Sask. students' photos for ransom
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
-
'The building is a total loss': Fire destroys main portion of Sask. golf resort clubhouse
The Resort Village of Candle Lake says the devastating Monday morning fire has completely destroyed a portion of the Candle Lake Golf Course clubhouse.
-
Sask. community opens playground in memory of mass stabbing victim
A beloved resident of a Saskatchewan town who was a victim of the 2022 mass stabbings was honoured over the weekend.