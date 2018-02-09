

The Canadian Press





Quebec is creating a task force to consult on the sharing economy, to avoid having to deal with issues on a case-by-case basis as it’s done in the past with companies such as Uber and Airbnb.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation Dominique Anglade made the announcement Friday in Montreal.

Professor Guillaume Lavoie will chair the working group, which will be able to make recommendations concerning both taxation and management, and analyze potential repercussions of the sharing economy.

Lavoie said he was interested in models of sharing economies that already exist in France and England.

The working group will consult experts and people from the field, as well as businesses in transportation, real estate, and education. In addition, an online consultation will be held during the month of March.

A final report is expected in May.