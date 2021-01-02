Advertisement
Quebec COVID-19 updates to restart Sunday, no numbers for Saturday
Published Saturday, January 2, 2021 11:26AM EST
People wear face masks as they walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Friday, January 1, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is not releasing its daily COVID-19 numbers Saturday, and will resume updating the province on the state of the pandemic Sunday.
Sunday's numbers, however, will only include new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
Complete regular updates with regional breakdowns will begin again Monday.