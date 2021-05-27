MONTREAL -- The number of people in Quebec's intensive care wards has dropped below 100 for the first time since Dec. 4.

The province reported Thursday that five fewer people are in Quebec ICUs, dropping that total to 96.

After dropping below 400 for the first time since Oct. 18 on Wednesday, Quebec reported that there are five fewer patients receiving care for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, for a total of 394.

QUEBEC DAILY NUMBERS

As Quebec prepares to reopen outdoor dining spaces on Friday, the province reported 436 more positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 368,899 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 352,807 people are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 577 from Wednesday.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting fewer than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since Sept. 24. The INSPQ reports 4,977 active cases, a decrease of 146 from 24 hours ago.

The province also reported 10 more deaths due to the disease, including one in the past 24 hours, six between May 20 and May 25, one before May 20, and two deaths that occurred at an unknown date.

Since the pandemic began, 11,115 people in the province have died due to the novel coronavirus.

On May 25, 30,015 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec reported Thursday that health-care profesionals administered 90,486 more vaccine doses, including 86,453 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 5,202,132 Quebecers have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 57.1 per cent of the population.

Quebecers who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be able to walk into a clinic and get their second dose as early as next Saturday.

Quebec announced Thursday it is changing the interval between the two doses of that vaccine from 12 to eight weeks.